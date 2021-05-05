Wednesday, May 05, 2021
     
Abhay Parashar
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2021 9:56 IST
Delhi: Fire at Vikaspuri Covid hospital, 26 patients rescued

A fire broke out at a nursing home in Delhi's Vikaspuri late on Tuesday night. The incident took place at the UK Nursing Home around 11 PM.

A call regarding the blaze was received by the fire officials around 11 pm. A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

As many as 26 patients including 17 Covid were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The fire broke out in the storeroom on the first floor of the hospital.

All the patients were rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the vicinity with the help of Delhi Police officials and hospital staff. No patient was injured in the incident.

