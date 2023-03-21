Delhi excise policy scam: BRS MLC K Kavitha likely to join ED probe for 3rd round of questioning today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi liquor scam: BRS MLC K Kavitha likely to join ED probe for 3rd round of questioning

Delhi excise policy scam case: In connection to the Delhi Excise policy case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for the third round of questioning in New Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Kavitha was grilled for almost ten hours during which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and a few documentary evidence. According to reports, she had initially declined to participate in the investigation in the ED office and was willing to respond via emails. However, she later changed her mind and joined the investigation in the capital.

Kavitha was confronted with Arun Pillai

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha's associate. On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC's former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha denies meeting with Manish Sisodia ever

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter. According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

Earlier on Mach 15, Kavitha had also moved to the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the ED in a money-laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

