Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday reserved an order on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. Special Judge MK Nagpal reserved the order and said to pronounce it on March 31 in the case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"A brief written submission on behalf of CBI has been filed in opposition to the regular bail application of the accused. A copy thereof as well as case law has been given to the counsel of the accused. Copy of part of case diary and statements of some witnesses have been also made available," the special judge said.

CBI quizzed Sisodia in its custody for seven days

On March 21, the judge had deferred the hearing on Sisodia's bail plea till March 24 for any further clarification and submissions. The CBI, so far, has quizzed Sisodia in its custody for seven days.

The agency on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sisodia on March 9 evening in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

Sisodia in ED custody till April 5

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till April 5. However, Sisodia urged the court to allow him to carry some religious and spiritual books during his judicial custody.

The court asked him to file an application in this regard and only after that it will allow him permission. Sisodia has been accused in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

(With PTI inputs)

