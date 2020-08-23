Delhi: Doctors remove 50 kg ovarian tumour from woman's body

Image Source : PTI Delhi: Doctors remove 50kg ovarian tumour from woman's body (Representational image)

In a bizarre incident, doctors of a leading private hospital in Delhi removed a 50kg tumour from a woman's body which accounted for close to half her body weight of 106 kg. The 52-year-old woman had an unexplained weight gain over the past few months. This led to her experiencing breathlessness and acute pain in her lower abdomen that caused difficulties in walking and sleeping. When the rapid weight gain didn’t stop and the associated complications increased, she consulted a neighbourhood physician, who referred her to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.The tumour was surgically removed. After the surgery, the woman's weight dropped to 56 kg.

She has recovered from the complicated surgery and is set to be discharged from hospital on August 22.

“The size of the tumour and the patient’s exceptionally low haemoglobin made the extract a challenge, and she had to undergo six units of blood transfusion before, during and after the procedure. That apart, there was no space in the abdomen for insertion of equipment via laparoscopy or robot-assisted methods, so we performed traditional surgery with a multidisciplinary team from the gastroenterology, gynaecology and anaesthesiology teams,” said lead surgeon Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant, surgical gastroenterology and bariatric surgery, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“The patient was admitted with complaints of stomach ache, breathing stress and weight gain. She was advised immediate surgery as further growth would have up put pressure on other organs, leading to possible organ failure. Fortunately, the tumour was benign and the patient had no co-morbidities, which enabled a faster recovery,” Dr Abhishek Tiwari, consultant, surgical gastroenterology, part of the team that performed the surgery told the newspaper.

According to reports, it was the largest ovarian tumour ever to be operated in the world. Previously, the biggest tumour was reported from Coimbatore where a woman was operated for a 34kg tumour in her ovary in 2017.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage