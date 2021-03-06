Image Source : ANI Delhi: Doctor duped on pretext of updating KYC of bank account

The Delhi Police arrested two cheats for duping a Delhi-based woman doctor on the pretext of updating KYC of her bank account. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Rs 7 lakh was transferred into two bank accounts and Paytm. The details of the alleged beneficiary accounts were analyzed and the linked details were also checked.

During analysis of transactions, it was revealed that one of the suspects was using the linked mobile at Himmat Nagar, Gujarat. The information was further developed by Delhi police and the team was sent to Himmat Nagar, where the team members disguised themselves as surveyors of Telecom companies and started roaming in the area to collect information about their targets.

On the basis of technical surveillance, location of the suspect was zeroed down and one suspect was apprehended who was later on identified as Md. Azad. Upon his instance, one mobile phone which was used by the accused to send their account details to their associate was also recovered.

During interrogation, accused Md. Azad disclosed his involvement in the crime. He further disclosed that he came in contact with other co-accused namely Rahul from Basantpur, Bihar.

They met at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in a company. Co-accused Rahul had contacted a person named Vartha from Nadiya, West Bengal who worked for online bank and he offered to provide the banks accounts to transfer the cheated amount on commission basis.

"Accused Md. Azad and co-accused Rahul had given their accounts details to Vartha on commission basis. Further, on his instance of co- accused Rahul was also arrested," Atul Thakur, DCP South said.

Latest India News