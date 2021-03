Image Source : ANI Fire at Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express; no injuries

A fire broke out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday. According to the details, the fire occurred due to a short circuit, in the C4 compartment of the train. The incident was reported near Kansro.

All passengers were safely evacuated, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

No immediate casualties were reported. Also Read | Delhi: Fire breaks out at clothes manufacturing unit in Okhla

Latest India News