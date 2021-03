Image Source : ANI Delhi: Fire breaks out at clothes manufacturing unit in Okhla

A fire broke out at a clothes manufacturing unit in Okhla Phase I in New Delhi on Friday. The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News