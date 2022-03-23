Delhi to have dedicated lanes for buses, trucks, goods carriers from April 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO DTC Bus. (Representational image)

Come April 1, the transport department of the Delhi government will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers on 15 selected roads in the city, with fines upto Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

Vehicles found plying on other lanes will be liable for prosecution under Section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment upto to six months.

Along with the traffic police, the transport department will earmark dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM, according to a statement issued by the department.

Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said.

In the first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 of the total 46 corridors selected under the initiative, it said.

These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.

"To make Delhi roads safer, the @ArvindKejriwal govt is starting Bus Lane Enforcement drives to increase Commuter Safety & tackle congestion. Directions have been issued to DTC & Cluster for driver sensitization, PWD for earmarking bus lanes & Transport, Police enforcement teams," Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Violators will be penalised and prosecuted under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules, 2019, the statement mentioned.

The transport department has issued an advisory to its public fleet operators -- Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd -- to sensitize its drivers, it said.

As part of the drive, the Public Works Department has been directed to mark and properly identify the corridors by placing warning signage and boards at suitable places.

In case any light motor vehicle, such as a car is found parked or unattended in the marked bus lanes and its owner or driver refuses to clear it, the vehicle will be towed away and the driver will have to bear the towing charges in addition to the penalty, it said.

The transport department will deploy two teams in two shifts in order to enforce lane discipline. Cranes will also be deployed for impounding and removal of vehicles obstructing the bus lanes. Videos or photographs of the obstructing vehicles will be captured for evidence, the statement noted.

