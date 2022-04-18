COVID cases continue upsurge in Delhi; 517 more infections reported in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 517 fresh Covid cases

Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent while no death was reported, according to city health department data. With these new cases, the city's infection tally has risen to 18,68,550 while the death toll stood at 26,160.

Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. However, the positivity rate on Sunday reduced to 4.21 per cent from 5.33 per cent on Saturday.



The city had on Saturday recorded 461 Covid cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

A day before, Delhi logged 366 COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.95 per cent.

On Thursday, the number of cases was 325 and the positivity rate was 2.39 per cent.

A total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Sunday.



However, Saturday's health bulletin had stated that a total of 8,646 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day.

A total of 964 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said. However, this number was 772 a day earlier.

There are 9,735 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 66 (0.68 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

The bulletin said that as of date there were 635 containment zones across the city.



The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)

