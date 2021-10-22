COVID-19: Delhi logs 38 new cases, no deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has risen to 25,091. Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28 -- according to official figures.

Delhi recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Friday with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) OF 0.07%, according to data shared by the city health department.

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has risen to 25,091. Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28 -- according to official figures.

On Friday, 38 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,39,526. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 55,909 tests -- 38,300 RT-PCR tests and 17,609 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. On Thursday, 22 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

On Wednesday, 25 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of per 0.04 cent, according to official data. On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in 5-11 year old kids

ALSO READ | Too early to conclude on lessons learnt from COVID crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest India News