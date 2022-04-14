Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Covid cases continue upward tick, as city records 325 new cases in past 24 hours

The national capital recorded 325 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, continuing the upward tick from Wednesday, when the city recorded 118 per cent more cases than the previous two days. With this, Delhi recorded 224 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.

The daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday saw a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday, according to the health department.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 2.7 per cent -- the highest in two months. It was 2.87 per cent on February 5.

With an uptick in daily cases and a significant rise in the positivity rate over the last few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern of the virus is detected.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally and the death toll due to the disease stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

(With PTI Inputs)

