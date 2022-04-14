Will schools close? Delhi govt to issue fresh guidelines as Covid cases rise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Schoolkids were sent on leave after one student and teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes as a few students tested Covid positive.

With a significant rise in Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi government will soon issue fresh guidelines for schools and their operation. The development comes as a few students tested Covid positive across schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

However, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia maintained the government is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people not to panic as there is no rise in hospitalisation.

"COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but (we have to) stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia told reporters.

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Reports of infections from schools have sparked concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

The fresh infections in the privately-run schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases.

