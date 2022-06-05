Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days

Patiala House Court on Sunday extended the police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for a further five days. Delhi police sought five days further remand to arrest the persons whose names came up during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi. The cops will now take him to Jodhpur and Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan for investigation of the Arms Act case.

Reportedly, he told Delhi Police Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Rajasthan. Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killer of Sidhu Moosewala -- one being headed by Ranjeet, resident of Faridkot, another Vijay, a resident of Haryana-Rajasthan Border and one more is Raka. "The Delhi Police didn't mention the Sidhu Singh Moosewala case in their remand application. But he was remanded to five more days police custody," said advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel of Bishnoi. The sources have, however, claimed that the arms suppliers whose names have come up during the course of investigation, could be the same who supplied arms to the killer of Moosewala.

Lawrence has been arrested in a case related to Arms Act registered at Police station Narela Delhi. He was sent to 5 days of police custody by the court on May 31. Bishnoi last Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High court his petition seeking protection in case his custody was granted to Punjab Police. Special NIA court on May 30 had refused to entertain the plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has approached the special court suspecting a fake encounter by Punjab Police. Bishnoi is under trial and accused of MCOCA before a special court.

