Delhi court adjourns hearing in wrestlers' sexual harassment case, posts matter on Oct 19

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday (October 16) adjourned the case after hearing part arguments on behalf of BJP MP and former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed on the basis of complaints filed by several prominent female wrestlers.

The court posted the matter for next hearing on October 19 at 2.30 pm.

Presenting the argument on behalf of the BJP MP, the lawyer said that the report of the oversight committee which was constituted by the Sports Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against Singh was sent by the Central government to the Commissioner of Delhi Police. He argued that the report has also been made a part of the police chargesheet.

The lawyer argued that the complaint against the former WFI chief was filed in a cosmetic manner according to which molestation allegations were levelled instead of sexual harassment.

Earlier in September, the oversight committee which was headed by woman boxer MC Mary Kom. The Delhi Police on September 16 had submitted in the Rouse Avenue Court that the oversight committee did not exonerate him.

