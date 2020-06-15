Image Source : PTI No plans for reimposition of lockdown in Delhi, confirms CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that despite speculations of there being an extended lockdown in the national capital, the government had no such plans.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2020

This tweet by Kejriwal comes shortly after an all-party meeting that was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah ended. This meeting was attended by representatives across party lines.

After the meeting, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh had said that the Delhi government would ramp up the testing in the national capital.

"The Delhi government will conduct about 18,000 tests per day from June 20 to detect coronavirus infection in the city. During the all party meeting it has been decided that 1,900 beds in state government hospitals, 2,000 beds in central government hospitals and 1,078 beds in private hospitals will be added for Covid-19 patients," Sanjay Singh said.

The meeting was also attended by newly appointed Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar at the North Block office.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "We have demanded from the government to cap the price of the Covid-19 testing at the private labs." He further said that the BJP has raised the issue of increasing the number of beds in the hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

