Delhi records 185 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,808

Delhi recorded as many as 185 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,808. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,307 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,33,924 in the national capital, including 6,21,375 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,880, of which 748 are in home isolation.

