Image Source : PTI Delhi records 519 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,666

Delhi recorded as many as 519 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.29 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,666. Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 80,275 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,29,801 in the national capital, including 6,15,452 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,683, of which 1,652 are in home isolation.

Latest India News