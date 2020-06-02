Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi Corona: Kejriwal launches new app for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Corona: Kejriwal launches new app for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new app 'Delhi Corona' for COVID-19 patients to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in Delhi hospitals. Those who do not have smartphones can also visit app's webpage -- Delhifightcorona.in/beds.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 13:39 IST
Kejriwal, COVID19, Delhi Corona
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Kejriwal announces new app 'Delhi Corona' for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new app 'Delhi Corona' for COVID-19 patients to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in Delhi hospitals. Those who do not have smartphones can also visit the app's webpage -- delhifightscorona.in/beds.

Speaking in the presser, Kejriwal said, "We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators. Also, for all information related to hospitals and beds, you can also call on our helpline 1031. They will send you an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals."

"Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm, to give you latest details," he added.

"Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for COVID19 patients as we've done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services" Kejriwal said. 

Kejriwal earlier on Saturday had announced that the government will launch a new mobile app for coronavirus patients to check the availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds, ventilators in hospitals. Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in permanent lockdown."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X