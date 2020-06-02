Delhi Corona: Kejriwal launches new app for COVID-19 patients

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kejriwal announces new app 'Delhi Corona' for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new app 'Delhi Corona' for COVID-19 patients to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in Delhi hospitals. Those who do not have smartphones can also visit the app's webpage -- delhifightscorona.in/beds.

Speaking in the presser, Kejriwal said, "We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators. Also, for all information related to hospitals and beds, you can also call on our helpline 1031. They will send you an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals."

#WATCH If a hospital refuses to provide you bed even when our app shows beds are available in that hospital, then you can call on 1031. Our Special Secretary will take an action immediately and contact the hospital authorities to provide you bed on the spot: Delhi CM. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NQebaToCF8 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

"Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am and 6 pm, to give you latest details," he added.

Total 302 ventilators are available in Delhi, of which 210 are vacant. All this information will be updated on this app twice a day, 10 am & 6 pm, to give you latest details: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/ccqrHTu1yK — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

"Number of cases in Delhi are increasing, but there's no need to worry about medical care for COVID19 patients as we've done sufficient arrangements. If any member of your family tests positive, then they'll get the required medical services" Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal earlier on Saturday had announced that the government will launch a new mobile app for coronavirus patients to check the availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds, ventilators in hospitals. Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in permanent lockdown."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage