Close to 2 lakh coronavirus cases in India; deaths at 5,598. Check state-wise list

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.98 lakh mark taking positive cases toll to 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases 5,598 deaths and 95,527 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 9:22 IST
coronavirus, lockdown, Ahmedabad
Image Source : AP

Commuters move through a road in Ahmedabad as country exits from lockdown in phased manner.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.98 lakh mark taking positive cases toll to 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases 5,598 deaths and 95,527 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 8,171 new cases and 204 deaths. From June 1 onwards, the nation entered unlock phase 1 as it slowly moves towards exiting from the lockdown in a phased manner.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu continues to remain the worst-hit states having maximum number of coronavirus cases. The Delhi government has arranged for 6,670 COVID beds across the city with only 2,692 occupied as of Monday morning, as per the data provided by the government in its 'Delhi corona' mobile app.

The mobile app, to be launched on Tuesday officially, says as of Monday morning, 58 private hospitals were offering COVID beds, however, 52 of these have zero occupancy. It says a total of 6,670 COVID beds are ready with 2,692 occupied while 3,978 vacant.

At least seven government hospitals -- including central and the city -- were offering 3,916 beds, of which 1,862 beds were vacant. "Till 9 am on Monday, total 2,054 beds were occupied in the seven government hospitals," the data said.

Among the six private hospitals having patients were -- Max Hospital offering 225 beds with 197 occupied. Indraprastha Apollo hospital offers 144 beds and 117 are occupied as of Monday morning.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33
Andhra Pradesh 1341 2378 64 3783
Arunachal Pradesh 21 1 0 22
Assam 1109 277 4 1390
Bihar 2002 1900 24 3926
Chandigarh 91 199 4 294
Chhattisgarh 424 122 1 547
Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 1 0 3
Delhi 11565 8746 523 20834
Goa 29 42 0 71
Gujarat 5357 10780 1063 17200
Haryana 1280 1055 21 2356
Himachal Pradesh 213 122 5 340
Jammu and Kashmir 1624 946 31 2601
Jharkhand 358 296 5 659
Karnataka 2028 1328 52 3408
Kerala 708 608 10 1326
Ladakh 34 43 0 77
Madhya Pradesh 2922 5003 358 8283
Maharashtra 37543 30108 2362 70013
Manipur 72 11 0 83
Meghalaya 14 12 1 27
Mizoram 0 1 0 1
Nagaland 43 0 0 43
Odisha 852 1245 7 2104
Puducherry 49 25 0 74
Punjab 256 2000 45 2301
Rajasthan 2742 6040 198 8980
Sikkim 1 0 0 1
Tamil Nadu 10141 13170 184 23495
Telengana 1213 1491 88 2792
Tripura 247 173 0 420
Uttarakhand 730 222 6 958
Uttar Pradesh 3015 4843 217 8075
West Bengal 3141 2306 325 5772
Cases being reassigned to states 6414     6414
Total# 97581 95527 5598 198706

