Close to 2 lakh coronavirus cases in India; deaths at 5,598. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.98 lakh mark taking positive cases toll to 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases 5,598 deaths and 95,527 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 8,171 new cases and 204 deaths. From June 1 onwards, the nation entered unlock phase 1 as it slowly moves towards exiting from the lockdown in a phased manner.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu continues to remain the worst-hit states having maximum number of coronavirus cases. The Delhi government has arranged for 6,670 COVID beds across the city with only 2,692 occupied as of Monday morning, as per the data provided by the government in its 'Delhi corona' mobile app.

The mobile app, to be launched on Tuesday officially, says as of Monday morning, 58 private hospitals were offering COVID beds, however, 52 of these have zero occupancy. It says a total of 6,670 COVID beds are ready with 2,692 occupied while 3,978 vacant.

At least seven government hospitals -- including central and the city -- were offering 3,916 beds, of which 1,862 beds were vacant. "Till 9 am on Monday, total 2,054 beds were occupied in the seven government hospitals," the data said.

Among the six private hospitals having patients were -- Max Hospital offering 225 beds with 197 occupied. Indraprastha Apollo hospital offers 144 beds and 117 are occupied as of Monday morning.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1341 2378 64 3783 Arunachal Pradesh 21 1 0 22 Assam 1109 277 4 1390 Bihar 2002 1900 24 3926 Chandigarh 91 199 4 294 Chhattisgarh 424 122 1 547 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 1 0 3 Delhi 11565 8746 523 20834 Goa 29 42 0 71 Gujarat 5357 10780 1063 17200 Haryana 1280 1055 21 2356 Himachal Pradesh 213 122 5 340 Jammu and Kashmir 1624 946 31 2601 Jharkhand 358 296 5 659 Karnataka 2028 1328 52 3408 Kerala 708 608 10 1326 Ladakh 34 43 0 77 Madhya Pradesh 2922 5003 358 8283 Maharashtra 37543 30108 2362 70013 Manipur 72 11 0 83 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 Nagaland 43 0 0 43 Odisha 852 1245 7 2104 Puducherry 49 25 0 74 Punjab 256 2000 45 2301 Rajasthan 2742 6040 198 8980 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 10141 13170 184 23495 Telengana 1213 1491 88 2792 Tripura 247 173 0 420 Uttarakhand 730 222 6 958 Uttar Pradesh 3015 4843 217 8075 West Bengal 3141 2306 325 5772 Cases being reassigned to states 6414 6414 Total# 97581 95527 5598 198706

