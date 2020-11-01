Zero dengue-related death in Delhi this year: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that cases of dengue have been reduced drastically in the national capital and no dengue-related death recorded in the city this year. Appealing to the citizens to join the campaign, Kejriwal tweeted, "Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water accumulated at my house. The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

Earlier this week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain credited the government's anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year. He tweeted, "Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in the number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' has been made a success by you all."

Apart from Delhi minister, the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign got support from celebrities such as singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the Delhiites to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines, such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water, or adding a layer of oil/petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

On every Sunday, under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign, the Delhi government urges Delhiites to follow guidelines which include:

Change the clean stagnant water collected at home/shops/offices/surroundings.

The water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc., should be drained and replaced by the citizens every week as a dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water.

Add a small layer of oil/petrol to the accumulated water.

Always cover the water tank with a lid.

After inspecting their own houses/shops/surrounding areas, people shall promptly call 10 of their friends. With the cooperation of all, dengue can be eliminated from Delhi.

