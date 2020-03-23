Monday, March 23, 2020
     
Delhi Budget: Kejriwal govt allocates Rs 50 crore to fight coronavirus

The Delhi government Monday presented a Rs 65,000 crore Budget for FY 2020-21, while also allocating Rs 50 crore fund for fighting the deadly coronavirus which has forced lockdowns across the country.

New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 16:38 IST
Presenting the budget, Sisodia said that the per capita income of Delhi has grown by 44 per cent over the last five years.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The budget focused on education and health sectors which he termed as important areas of Kejriwal model of governance.

Sisodia, who presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that digital classes will be set up in each government school and allocated an amount of Rs 100 crore for the purpose in the budget.

