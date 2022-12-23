Traffic alert! Both ways of Ashram flyover in Delhi to be closed from Dec 25 for 45 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE In August this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the construction site and said the flyover will be completed by November 2022. Earlier, the deadline to build the flyover was September this year.

The traffic woes for Delhietes are far from over after reports suggested that both ways of Ashram flyover will be closed from December 25 for 45 days. Ashram flyover is one of the busiest sections in the city as the Mathura Road and the DND Flyway both connect to it. It sees over 3 lakh vehicles, including heavy trucks and lorries, passing through each day.

Earlier, it was reported that people commuting between South Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad may face traffic snarls for several weeks as the Ashram flyover is expected to be closed for the completion work of the Ashram extension flyover.

They said that Public Works Department (PWD) is gearing up for the completion of integration work of the two flyovers which could lead to traffic jams as roads from both carriageways would be closed. The completion work could take upto 1-2 months.

A couple of months back, PWD officials said that the construction work of the Ashram flyover extension project would be completed within the given deadline which was around November. They said the construction work was in progress despite complex work conditions.

In August this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the construction site and said the flyover will be completed by November 2022. Earlier, the deadline to build the flyover was September this year.

The flyover will be integrated with the existing Ashram flyover and will end near Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

It is expected that, after the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will be freed from cumbersome traffic jams.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother.

The total cost of the six-lane flyover is Rs 128.25 crore. Three lanes of the ramp will be for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan and DND, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

