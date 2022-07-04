Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries, allowances of lowest-paid members

Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills pertaining to a hike in salaries and allowances of its members. According to the details, salaries and allowances of members who are among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country will be hiked by over 66 per cent.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The members stressed that the salaries should commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get the talented pool of people because of the salaries."

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.

