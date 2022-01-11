Dense fog affects flight movement at Delhi airport; visibility less than 50 mts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

Highlights A Delhi airport official said no flight diversions or cancellations were reported

Several flights got delayed by 5-15 minutes due to dense fog

Passengers were requested to contact the concerned airline for updated flight information

Poor visibility due to dense fog led to a delay in several flights to and from Delhi airport on Tuesday. According to a statement by a senior Delhi airport official, no cancellations or diversions were reported.

The official said that several flights got delayed by 5-15 minutes due to dense fog. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, any inconvenience is regretted.

Dense fog was reported over Palam airport reducing the visibility to just 50 meters between 06:30 and 08:00 hours in the morning.

Delhi airport took to Twitter to inform passengers about the flight operations:

"Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

He added that they are updating information related to flight operations on social media handles of Delhi airport for passengers.

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In the case of 'dense' fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' is between 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi's minimum temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius; partly cloudy sky on forecast

Latest India News