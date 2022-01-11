Delhi's minimum temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius; partly cloudy sky on forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's minimum temperature at 6.5 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 6.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The visibility at Palam at 8.30 am was 100 metres, the IMD said.

"The city will see mainly clear sky, which will become partly cloudy towards evening or night. There is likely to be moderate to dense fog on Wednesday morning," the weather department said.

The maximum temperature for the day will hover around 19 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'poor' category with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 228 at 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The air quality in neighbouring towns such as Noida (196), Greater Noida (194), Ghaziabad (185) and Gurgaon (193) was in the 'moderate' category. It was 'poor' in Faridabad (209).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

