Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 337; minimum temperature at 8.3 °C

Delhi Air Quality: The air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday, December 10. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 9 am.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average was recorded at 314 a day earlier on Friday. As pollution levels in the capital surged to severe levels last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management had directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-essential construction work. However, the restrictions were lifted on Thursday, December 8, after air quality improved a bit.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the national capital also recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal on Saturday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

It further said mist and shallow fog are predicted in the capital over the next few days and the mercury is likely to dip to 6 degrees Celsius by December 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

