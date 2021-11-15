Monday, November 15, 2021
     
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI in 'very poor' zone; govt to submit proposal for possible lockdown

Delhi Pollution News: Although a visible improvement in air quality in Delhi was recorded on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category.

New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2021 9:30 IST
delhi air pollution
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog in Gurugram.

The Arvind Kejriwal government will submit a proposal in the Supreme Court on Monday for a possible lockdown in Delhi in view of high air pollution levels. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the government will submit a lockdown proposal in court. The measure, he said, is aimed at reducing pollution in the national capital where toxic air poses a deadly health risk. Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court had termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as 'emergency' and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital. Although a visible improvement in air quality was recorded on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category. 

 

  • Nov 15, 2021 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    SC says air pollution in Delhi an 'emergency' situation

    Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre and the Delhi government on Saturday to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

  • Nov 15, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Work from home for govt employees in Delhi

    The government employees of all departments except those involved in emergency services will work from home till November 17. An advisory has also been issued to private firms to allow work from home for their employees as well. The notification said an uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by all the departments and agencies.

  • Nov 15, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    All construction activities closed

    The notification issued by the environment secretary of the Delhi government said all construction activities will be closed in the city till November 17 with immediate effect. It said all offices of the Delhi government, autonomous bodies and corporations will remain closed till November 17, except those involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare, medical establishments, police, the environment department, the public works department and the fire department, among others.

  • Nov 15, 2021 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Kejriwal govt to submit lockdown proposal in SC today

    Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will submit a proposal on clamping a lockdown in view of the rising air pollution in the national capital and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday. Notably, people are facing health issues in Delhi-NCR and visibility has also lowered at several places as the region is reeling under hazardous pollution levels since Diwali.

  • Nov 15, 2021 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Delhi air pollution: Construction, demolition activities banned till Nov 17

    The Environment Ministry has issued a notification for effective implementation of the emergency measures announced by the city government to tackle air pollution. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that all schools, libraries and institutions will remain shut till November 20, except those where exams are being conducted. Construction and demolition activities will be banned till November 17.

