Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI in 'very poor' zone; govt to submit proposal for possible lockdown

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog in Gurugram.

The Arvind Kejriwal government will submit a proposal in the Supreme Court on Monday for a possible lockdown in Delhi in view of high air pollution levels. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the government will submit a lockdown proposal in court. The measure, he said, is aimed at reducing pollution in the national capital where toxic air poses a deadly health risk. Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court had termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as 'emergency' and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital. Although a visible improvement in air quality was recorded on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category.

