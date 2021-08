Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @NCS_EARTHQUAKE Earthquake hits Dehradun

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 1.42 pm, in North of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram.

Latest India News