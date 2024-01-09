Dehradun: Chlorine gas leak in Jhanjra, locals evacuated after complaint of breathing difficulties

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People have been sent to safer places after an incident of chlorine gas leak was reported

Dehraun gas leak: An incident of Chlorine gas leak was reported in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun in the wee hours of Tuesday. The authorities were alerted after the incident sparked panic.

People evacuated to safer places

The authorities evacuated people leaving in the locality to safe places after they reported difficulty in breathing. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties at this time.

According to officials, the chlorine gas leaked from cylinder that was kept in an empty plot, leading to people experiencing difficulty in breathing. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed to the spot and are taking action for safe disposal.

'Rescue team taking action for safe disposal'

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said people staying in the area have been moved to safe places. "On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal. People have been sent to safe places," said Singh.

Dehradun ADM, Ramji Sharan said that people are experiencing eye irritation due to the leakage of chlorine gas. "NDRF, SDRF and administration people are present on the spot. Efforts are being made to reduce its effects," he added.

Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir said that seven cylinders of chlorine were laying at an empty plot for spme time. "There was a leakage and it could have turned into a big disaster however due to the coordinated efforts of the authorities the situation was managed," he added.

More details are awaited.