Decades of mistrust can't change overnight: Army Chief Gen Naravane on Indo-Pak ties

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the decades of mistrust between India and Pakistan cannot change overnight. Speaking to reporters on day 2 of his Kashmir visit, General Naravane said that the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

"There have been decades of mistrust between Pakistan and India. The situation can't change overnight. If they continue to observe ceasefire, stop and desist from pushing terrorists across India then these steps will incrementally build up trust," he said. "The onus is entirely on Pakistan."

General Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory as the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) completed 100 days. He visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation.

He was also briefed about the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks. Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed.

The arrival of the Army Chief in Kashmir assumes significance as it comes on a day when the fresh ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the LoC completed 100 days. India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the Line of Control, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

