DDMA directs pharmacies to display stocks/MRP of Covid drugs

Concerned with Covid patients facing difficulties in procuring essential drugs on time and at prescribed rates, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday directed the pharmacies selling Covid medicines in the national capital to display the available stocks and rates of drugs prominently at their shops.

In an order issued on Saturday, the DDMA observed that coronavirus patients are facing difficulties in procuring essential Covid drugs on time and at prescribed rates, causing hindrance in timely and effective treatment.

The drugs which have been mentioned in the order include Ivermectin tablets, Doxycycline tablets/capsules, Methylprednisolone tablets and injections, Dexamethasone tablets and injections, Budosenide inhalers and Respules Favipiravir tablets, Apixaban tablets and Enoxaparin Sodium/Clexane.

The order said it is necessary to disseminate proper and reliable information to the people with respect to the availability and pricing of these drugs.

"All authorised dealers/retailers/sellers of essential Covid-19 management drugs in the NCT shall display the information of stock position and MRP of all these drugs at conspicuous places at their business premises for the information of the general public," the order said.

The order also stated that medicine sellers must update the stock position of these drugs four times a day -- at 10 am, 2 pm, 6 pm, and 9 pm.

The District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order.

"In case any person is found violating the aforesaid directions, the defaulting person shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 and other applicable laws," the order read.

