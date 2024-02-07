MP Danish Ali receives death threat, caller abuses him, police register FIR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MP Danish Ali

New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Wednesday claimed that he received a threatening call at his office in central Delhi. He said that the caller verbally abused and threatened him.

The Lok Sabha MP said that on Tuesday evening he received several calls on his mobile yesterday evening, which he did not answer as he was in a meeting. Subsequently, he received calls on his landline at home, during which the caller verbally abused him and threatened to kill him. However, Ali said that he is not intimidated by such threats.

'I will not be scared of such threats'

"Last evening I received a few calls on my mobile. I did not attend those calls as I was in a meeting. Then there were a few phone calls on my landline at home. My PA recorded it and we also found the number as there was a caller ID. We called up the Delhi Police and a team reached my place. A complaint was lodged with them. An FIR was registered by them perhaps today. I will not be scared of such threats. I know that this is an attempt to silence me. But I will not be scared," he said.

'Caller threatened and used abusive language'

Following a complaint from Ali's office at the Tilak Marg police station, an FIR has been filed under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), as confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered against an unknown caller. Teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused," a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, calls were made by an unidentified person to the MP's office number repeatedly on Tuesday from 8 pm to 8.30 pm. "The caller asked if this was the office of Danish Ali. When Ali's personal secretary confirmed, the caller threatened and used abusive language. We checked the number of the call. A call from the same number was received on the personal mobile number of Ali, which was not responded to as the MP was in a meeting," it read.

Meanwhile, Ali in a Hindi post on X said, "How much will you try to scare? Yesterday someone called my office and tried to intimidate me and threatened to kill me. What kind of frustration is this? A person who believes in Indian democracy cannot do this. Such anti-social elements want me not to tell the truth! This is a little difficult."

Notably, Ali was recently suspended by BSP for alleged anti-party activities.

