Dalbir Kaur, sister of martyr Sarabjit Singh, passes away

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Indian national and martyr Sarabjit Singh passed away on Sunday. As per reports, Kaur had complained of chest pain on Saturday night, after which was taken to a hospital from Bhikiwind, where she later died. Her last rites will take place at 1 pm today.

Dalbir Kaur's brother Sarabjit Singh was convicted by a Pakistani court for terrorism and espionage. He was sentenced to death in 1991. However, later in 2008, the Pakistan government had indefinitely stayed the execution of Sarabjit.

Kaur had made a lot of efforts to get her brother out of jail and fought a long struggle from India to Pakistan. Despite so, Sarabjit was killed in April 2013, after prisoners attacked him in Lahore jail.

