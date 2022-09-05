Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seatbelt, suffered head injury; overspeeding car covered 20 kms in just 9 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The crashed car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling is seen in Palghar district near Mumbai

Cyrus Mistry received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider, revealed the doctor who attended the former Tata Sons chairman after he was brought dead to the hospital.

Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Palghar police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of whom died on the spot including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to the hospital.

"At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm," said Dr Shubham Singh.

"After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came carrying the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid treatment and were shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added.

The doctor informed that the postmortem had to be done in the government hospital, however, they received a call from the district collector which stated that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for "expert opinion".

"Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha had a left leg fracture and head injury," Dr Shubham said.

According to the Superintendent of police, Palghar, Balasaheb Patil, the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Cyrus Mistry, co-passenger were not wearing seat belts

Cyrus Mistry and the co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe, a police officer said, adding over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM.

The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55).

She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.

"As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts," the officer said on Sunday night.

"While analysing the footages captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai)," he said.

This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said.

An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident. They are being shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat on Sunday late night, the officer added.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.

N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

(With inputs from agencies)

