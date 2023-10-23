Cyclone Tej updates: Depression over Bay of Bengal triggers rains in parts of Odisha, West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rains lash parts of Odisha and West Bengal

Cyclone Tej updates: ESCS (Extremely severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 hours IST of October 22 (Sunday) South West Arabian Sea about 130 km north of Socotra (Yemen), 360 km south of Salalah (Oman) and 320 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. The cyclone is likely to move northwest and cross Yemen's coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around October 24 early hours as VSCS (Very severe cyclonic storm). The depression over Bay of Bengal triggered rains in several parts of Odisha and West Bengal.

"ESCS TEJ lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 22 Oct SW Arabian Sea about 130 km north of Socotra (Yemen), 360 km south of Salalah (Oman) and 320 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Likely to move NW and cross Yemen coast close to Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around 24 Oct early hours as VSCS," IMD posted on X.

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'Tej' intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and lay centred about 160 km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 540 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), and 550 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) at 8:30 am on Sunday," the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD also said the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to further intensify into a deep depression by early Monday morning.

It is then predicted to recurve and move north-northeastwards during the subsequent three days towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts, the Met office said.

The Skymetweather (Weather Services company) also posted a tweet giving an update on the cyclone.

"At 5:30 PM on Oct 22, 'Tej' was at the SW #ArabianSea. Location: 90 km N-NE of Socotra, 410 km S of Salalah, 390 km SE of Al Ghaidah. It's expected to move NW and hit the Yemen coast near Al Ghaidah as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Oct 24," Skymetweather posted on X.

Cyclone Tej Rapidly intensifies

According to Skymetweather, the cyclonic storm that had formed yesterday has intensified into a very severe Cyclonic Storm. Moreover, Very Severe Cyclone Tej has become an extremely severe Cyclonic storm during the morning hours, it added. Tej is expected to weaken much before the landfall to a severe cyclonic storm due to entrainment, friction due to the proximity of land and a drop in sea surface temperatures.

Odisha: Collectors asked to remain prepared

The depression lies centred around 610 km south of Odisha's Paradip, the IMD said in a bulletin. "The system is likely to further intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. It will move northwestwards in the subsequent 12 hours and then move towards the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts in the following three days," it added.

"Though there is a possibility of the formation of a cyclonic storm, it is likely to be a very weak system. It will have a marginal impact on Odisha, bringing in light to moderate rain. The system at the sea will be around 200 km from the state's coast," weather scientist Umashankar Dash of the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Dash said fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea till October 25 as the conditions will remain rough. He said the IMD has cautioned farmers to harvest matured paddy crops by October 23 as some parts of coastal Odisha may experience light to moderate rainfall. Fishermen who were in the deep sea were advised to return to the coast.

(With agencies inputs)

