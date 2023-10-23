Agniveer row: Army clarifies emoluments after jawan's death as Rahul Gandhi questions benefits for kin

Follow us on Image Source : X Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman died in the line of duty in Siachen

Indian Army on Sunday night released a fresh statement on the demise of the Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman after several social media posts surfaced regarding financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Agniveer policy calling it a scheme devised to "insult" India's brave hearts.

The Army in a post on X, wrote in view of conflicting messages on social media regarding financial assistance to the next of kin of the deceased, it is important to clarify that emoluments due to the next of kin are governed by the relevant terms & conditions of service of the soldier.

"Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman laid down his life in the line of duty in Siachen. IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it added.

The statement read - as per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, emoluments authorised to a deceased battle casualty will comprise :-

Non Contributory Insurance sum, amounting to ₹ 48 Lakh.

Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the Govt, and interest there on.

Ex-gratia of ₹ 44 Lakh.

Pay of balance tenure from date of death, till completion of four years (more than ₹13 Lakh, in the instant case).

Contribution of ₹8 Lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

Immediate financial assistance of ₹ 30 thousand from AWWA.

Gandhi reacts after death of Agniveer

Gandhi on Sunday called Agniveer a scheme devised to "insult" India's brave hearts, saying that no pension or other benefits are given to the families of Agniveers after their martyrdom – a charge denied by the BJP.

He shared a picture of Agniveer Gavate Akshay Laxman and said the news of his death in Siachen was saddening.

"My deepest condolences to his family," he said.

"A young man was martyred for the country - no gratuity, no other military facilities for his service, and no pension to his family in martyrdom.

"Agniveer is a plan to insult the heroes of India," Gandhi said in a Post on X.

BJP hits back at Gandhi

BJP'S IT cell head Amit Malviya termed the charge "absolute trash and irresponsible."

"Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman has laid down his life in the course of service and therefore is entitled to emoluments as a Battle Casualty.

"Accordingly, Laxman's next of kin will receive the Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 lakh, Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with an equal matching contribution by the Government, and interest thereon," Malviya said on X.

He claimed that the next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till the completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh), as per balance residual tenure and contribution of Rs 8 lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

"So, stop peddling FakeNews. You are aspiring to be Prime Minister. Try and behave like one," Malviya said in his post.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Army pens heartfelt note for first Agniveer who made supreme sacrifice in Siachen: 'When the bugle calls...'

Latest India News