Agniveer dies in line of duty in Siachen, Indian Army salutes supreme sacrifice

Siachen: An Agniveer died in the line of duty in Siachen, Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps, headquartered in Leh, said on Sunday.

The Agniveer who laid down his life was identified as Gawate Akshay Laxman who hailed from Maharashtra.

What did the Army say?

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Indian Army posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

The Siachen glacier at the height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

The exact details of the death of the Agniveer is not known so far.

“Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again. All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family,” Fire and Fury Corps posted on X.

