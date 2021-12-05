Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Storm likely to weaken further into depression by today morning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NDRF personnel evacuate tourists from a beach in the wake of Cyclone Jawad in Puri.

Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by today morning, the India Meteorological Department said. In the NCMC meetings, the IMD had informed that the Cyclone will recurve and move towards the West Bengal coast. "The cyclone would bring with it heavily to very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds ranging up to 90-100 kmph accompanied by tidal waves, are expected," IMD said on Saturday. As per Home Ministry inputs, Cyclone shelters have already been readied and evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. It is learnt that all actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damages.

