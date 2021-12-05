Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
  4. Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Storm likely to weaken further into depression by today morning
NDRF DG Atul Karwal on Saturday said that the impact of Cyclonic storm 'Jawad' is not as strong as it was expected, and it is weakening.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2021 7:19 IST
Image Source : PTI.

NDRF personnel evacuate tourists from a beach in the wake of Cyclone Jawad in Puri.

Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by today morning, the India Meteorological Department said. In the NCMC meetings, the IMD had informed that the Cyclone will recurve and move towards the West Bengal coast. "The cyclone would bring with it heavily to very heavy rainfall. Wind speeds ranging up to 90-100 kmph accompanied by tidal waves, are expected," IMD said on Saturday. As per Home Ministry inputs, Cyclone shelters have already been readied and evacuation of people from the low lying areas is being carried out. It is learnt that all actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies. Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. Harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimize damages.

  • Dec 05, 2021 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cabinet Secy Rajiv Gauba reviewed preparedness to deal with cyclone jawad

    Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba while chairing National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Thursday and Friday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone and directed all state and Central agencies to follow each necessary protocol to ensure "no scope for loss of lives and to minimize the damage of property".

  • Dec 05, 2021 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal: NDRF

    18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and ready for evacuations if needed. It's a matter of relief that 'Jawad' will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach tomorrow: SD Prasad, Asst Commandant, NDRF in Digha. 

  • Dec 05, 2021 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Jawad likely to move North-North-East wards, weaken further into a Depression: IMD

    In a tweet today morning, the weather agency IMD wrote, "Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' over West Central Bay of Bengal, lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of December 4, near Lat 17.5 degree North, Long 85.0 degree East, about 200 kilometres south of Gopalpur. Likely to move North-North-East wards, weaken further into a Depression by morning of December 5, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of same day."

     

