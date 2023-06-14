Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated in Gujarat till June 15 | LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15 (Thursday), Western Railway said in a statement. According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts tomorrow. Earlier, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager, said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and also deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha. Today, some trains have been cancelled due to increased wind speed in Porbandar. All trains going to coastal areas in Gujarat will be cancelled from tomorrow. "The Western Railway continues to be cautious and is actively revising train schedules to ensure safe travel. "In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely affected areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway," it said.