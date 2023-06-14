Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated in Gujarat till June 15 | LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea. "Now, it is completely detached from the monsoonal flow. We do not expect any largescale impact either on the monsoon advance or its performance," he said. Scientists had earlier said the cyclone pulled the moisture and convection, impacting the intensity of the monsoon and delaying its onset over Kerala. Meteorologists had said further progress of the monsoon beyond southern parts of the peninsula will happen after the cyclone degenerates. The monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal. Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Scientists say a delayed MOK also does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season.