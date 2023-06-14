Wednesday, June 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated in Gujarat till June 15 | LIVE UPDATES
Live now

Cyclone Biparjoy: 95 trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated in Gujarat till June 15 | LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2023 7:46 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates, Biparjoy Cyclone affected areas, Biparjoy Cyclone affected states, Bi
Image Source : PTI High waves crash against jetty at a fishing harbour ahead of expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy in Porbander.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15 (Thursday), Western Railway said in a statement. According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts tomorrow. Earlier, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager, said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and also deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha. Today, some trains have been cancelled due to increased wind speed in Porbandar. All trains going to coastal areas in Gujarat will be cancelled from tomorrow. "The Western Railway continues to be cautious and is actively revising train schedules to ensure safe travel. "In view of the latest weather forecast of cyclone Biparjoy affecting the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in the state of Gujarat, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the likely affected areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railway," it said. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Cyclone Biparjoy

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 14, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    High tide waves hit Mumbai as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies

  • Jun 14, 2023 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amreli police delivered essential items to villagers of Shiyalbet

  • Jun 14, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to cross near Gujarat's Jakhau Port by tomorrow evening

  • Jun 14, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 400 shelter homes identified in Dwarka and people are being shifted to shelter homes: Minister Parshottam Rupala

  • Jun 14, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kandla Port closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks halted

    After Kandla Port in the state was closed ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy, hundreds of trucks have been standing still at Gandhidham, Kachchh. According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15.Bracing for the cyclone, which has intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm according to the IMD, 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

  • Jun 14, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact monsoon further: IMD

    Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea. "Now, it is completely detached from the monsoonal flow. We do not expect any largescale impact either on the monsoon advance or its performance," he said. Scientists had earlier said the cyclone pulled the moisture and convection, impacting the intensity of the monsoon and delaying its onset over Kerala. Meteorologists had said further progress of the monsoon beyond southern parts of the peninsula will happen after the cyclone degenerates. The monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal. Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India. However, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai. Scientists say a delayed MOK also does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season.

     

  • Jun 14, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    RK Singh reviews preparations for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat, Rajasthan

    Union power minister RK Singh reviewed preparation for power supply and quick restoration arrangements for coastal areas in Gujarat and Rajasthan against the backdrop of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy. Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and PGCIL for reviewing the preparations for maintenance of power supply in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan which are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy‘, a power ministry statement said. He also discussed various necessary arrangements with the Power Minister of Gujarat on the phone. Union Power Minister gave strict instructions to all concerned to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for maintaining the stable grid supply to the States likely to be affected and also make arrangements for Emergency Restoration System (ERS) along with necessary men and material to be stationed at the strategic locations so that restoration works can be taken up without any delay. Singh also instructed PGCIL to extend all possible support and assistance to Gujarat Power Department for restoration of State Transmission Lines and distribution network.

     

  • Jun 14, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 90 trains to remain cancelled or short-terminated in Gujarat till tomorrow

    Around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15 (Thursday), Western Railway said in a statement. According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15. Earlier, on Monday, Ashok Kumar Misra, the Western Railway General Manager, said, "We are continuously monitoring cyclone 'Biparjoy'. We have established a disaster control room at our headquarters and also deployed ADRMs at Bhuj, Gandhidam, Porbandar and Okha.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News