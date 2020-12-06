After Burevi, Cyclone 'Arnab' may hit Tamil Nadu

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

After Burevi and a few other cyclones, there's another that may disturb the calm of the Indian Ocean. 'Cyclone Arnab' could hit Tamil Nadu, the southern state which recently was met with Cyclone Burevi and Cyclone Nivar.

The list of cyclone names was released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Other names that have already been utilized include Fani, Vayu, BulBul, Hikka, Amphan, Nisarga, Nivar, and Burevi.

'Cyclone Arnab' comes from Bangladesh and is one of the 169 names suggested this year by 13 countries, including India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Some of the names for cyclones that were suggested by Bangladesh include Nisarga, Biparjoy, Arnab, Upakul. Gati, Tej, Murasu, and Aag have been submitted by India. Iran suggested Nivar, Hamoon, Akvan, and Sepand.

Cyclone Burevi derived its name from the Maldives. Other cyclone names suggested by the Maldives include Midhili, Kaani, and Odi. Tauktae, Michaung, Ngamann, and Kyarthi have been recommended by Myanmar.

How are cyclones named

Assigning names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea was agreed upon at the World Meteorological Organisation/Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Panel on Tropical Cyclones in 2000. The naming of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean began in September 2004.

According to a report, a storm causes so much death and destruction that its name is considered for retirement and therefore is not used repeatedly.

As per a circular, if the public wants to suggest the name of a cyclone to be included in the list, the proposed name must meet some fundamental criteria. The name is required to be short and readily understood when broadcast. They should not be culturally sensitive and must not convey unintended potentially inflammatory meaning. The names can be communicated to the Director-General of the IMD.

READ MORE: Cyclone Burevi: Greater Chennai Corporation to serve food to 26 lakhs displaced by storm

READ MORE: Cyclone Burevi: Storm weakens, met department withdraws red alert for Kerala

Latest India News