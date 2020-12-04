Image Source : PTI Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm likely to hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu today; airports to remain closed

Cyclone Burevi that has weakened into a deep depression, is expected to make landfall today across the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.

"Cyclonic storm Burevi over Gulf of Mannar weakened into a deep depression on 3rd December and is close to Ramanathapuram district coast, about 20 kilometres southwest of Pamban and 210 km east-northeast of Kanyakumari," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Flight operations at several airports to remain suspended, including Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, which will be shut for 8 hours. Total 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force pre-positioned across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Kerala govt has declared a public holiday for today for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday in six districts; Virudhanagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli, Thuthukudi,Thenkasi and Kanyakumari.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep today.

Cyclone Burevi LIVE Updates:

08:19 am | NDRF teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Air Force, Army on standby

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappura. The Air Force and Navy have kept aircraft and rescue ships on standby. The Army and paramilitary forces are also ready for deployment for emergency services.

08: 16 am | Cyclone Burevi: Helpline numbers in Tamil Nadu

The 24x7 emergency number which is common for all the districts is 1077. This is a toll-free number. Emergency number in Tuticorin - 0461 2340101 and WhatsApp number 9486454714. Madurai district emergency number - landline - 0452-2546160. Tahsildar (disaster Management) - 97888869536 Virudhunagar district emergency number - 04562 – 252600,2526601,262602,252603 Ramanathapuram -04567-230056,57,58. Tirunelveli – Collectorate board: 0462-2501035

08:02 am | Tuticorin airport to be closed today

Tuticorin Airport closed for operations till 12 pm tomorrow as a precautionary measure, in the wake of cyclone

07:51 am | People in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Madurai in Tamil Nadu can dial 1077 in case of emergency situation.

07:39 am | Madurai airport operation to remain closed till noon

Madurai airport will be closed for operation from morning till noon today due to Cyclone Burevi. Passengers have been informed through respective airline carriers.

07:31 am | Thiruvananthapuram international airport to remain closed for 8 hours

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow, as a measure to ensure the safety of airport operations in view of Cyclone #Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) District Collector, Navjot Khosa — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

07:19 am | Tamil Nadu government announces public holiday

Tamil Nadu government announces public holiday in 6 districts- Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Tuticorin today.

07:14 am | Cyclone Burevi weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

07:09 am | Red alert for five Kerala districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki

07:01 am | Schools to remain closed in Puducherry today

The government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed today due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi, as per an official order.

