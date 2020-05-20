Record-setting Cyclone Amphan rages towards Bengal coast, landfall by noon | LIVE Updates

Image Source : PTI Chennai: Turbulent waves crash into the coast Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 19, 2020

As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been put on standby in West Bengal as cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall by today evening. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20.

"Six teams have been deployed in South 24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North 24 Parganas and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah," Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said.

"Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.4°N & longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB)& Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May," tweeted IMD.

Strong winds, with speed up to 82 km/ph speed hit Paradip in Odisha early today.

#WATCH Odisha: Strong winds of up to 82 km/ph speed hit Paradip. #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. pic.twitter.com/8bgyZ2Augq — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Bengal on Tuesday mounted one of its biggest evacuation exercises by moving more than 3 lakh people to safer places as the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' roared towards the coastal areas of the state, officials said.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued an "orange message" for West Bengal and warned of extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

The impending cyclone has already triggered mild to medium rainfall in several parts of the state.

The wind speed and the intensity of rain is likely to increase gradually as the cyclone 'Amphan' system crosses the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Islands in Bangladesh in the afternoon or evening of Wednesday, the MeT Department said.

The cyclonic storm will have a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, it said.

The MeT Department has advised all establishments and markets to remain closed in the city and adjoining areas and restrictions on movement of people on May 20.

There are high chances of disruption of rail and road link at several places, uprooting of communication and power poles, extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses and some damage to old poorly managed pucca structures and the potential threat from flying objects, the weatherman said.

There is also a likelihood of extensive damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards and blowing down of palm and coconut trees, the MeT office said.

Kolkata identifies schools, clubs, community halls as temporary shelters

The civic authorities in Kolkata and its neighbouring cities have identified schools, clubs and community halls as temporary shelters for people living in dilapidated buildings or on pavements to protect them from the effects of Cyclone Amphan, The Telegraph reported. More than 200 CMC schools and over 100 community halls could be used as shelters. People in the shelters will be asked to maintain physical distancing and wear masks. ​

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said more than three lakh people from three coastal districts have been moved to safety and all steps are being taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone 'Amphan', which was scaled down from a super cyclone to an extremely severe cyclonic storm after it lost some of its steam on Tuesday afternoon.

Banerjee said she spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the day about the impending natural calamity in the state.

The chief minister said that she along with senior government officials would directly monitor the situation in the state and that she would herself stay put at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

She feared that cyclone 'Amphan' might cause most of its devastation in the coastal South 24 Parganas district and announced several helpline numbers.

On Wednesday, rainfall will occur in most places in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy to a hefty downpour at a few places in Kolkata, Howrah, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, regional MeT office director GK Das said.

