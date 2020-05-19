Image Source : PIB Cyclone Amphan and Covid 19: NDRF gets ready to tackle dual calamities

As Cyclone Amphan inched closer to the western coast of India, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that it was bracing up to tackle dual calamities of Coronavirus and the cyclone. NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that the force was taking steps bearing in mind the magnitude of the challenge. He added that it was perhaps for the first time, NDRF was tackling two disaster situations.

Pradhan said that Cyclone Amphan was likely to make a landfall on Wednesday morning. The cyclone has been categorised as Extremley Severe Cyclonic Storm. Steps are being taken to minimise the possible damage.

Four teams from 6 additional batallions of NDRF have been kept on stand-by mode. These teams can be airlifted by Indian Air Force and will be depatched to affected areas on short notice.

NDRF teams have already been mobilised. The teams have been stationed in 7 districts of West Bengal and 6 districts of Odisha.

NDRF chief Pradhan said that Cyclone Amphan will cause damage equivalent to that caused by Cyclone Fani last year.

15 NDRF teams have been stationed in Odisha while 19 are there in West Bengal. The teams have been provided wireless sets and satellite phones. PPE kits have been provided to these teams as well.

