Advanced helicopters, trawl tanks and more: Defence ministry clears Rs 1.10 lakh crore acquisition proposals

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a major round of military procurements worth around Rs 1.10 lakh crore. The defence ministry approved acquisition of military hardware for the three services including radars, advanced light helicopters and mechanical mine layers. Around 98 per cent of the total procurements will be sourced from Indian industry.

Indian Army to get Advanced Light Helicopters

For the Indian Army, approval was granted for CBRN Recce Vehicles for detection, identification, monitoring and marking of CBRN-contaminated areas, High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) to boost operational mobility and logistics support in challenging terrain, Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers (MMLs) for fast and responsive mine-laying operations, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) for complex missions across diverse terrains and operational situations, Trawl Tanks To support mobility of fighting formations during operations, Sarvatra Bridge System To provide composite crossings to troops across varied terrain.

Indian Navy receives approval for Arudhra Radars

The Indian Navy received approval for Arudhra Radars to replace existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at various Naval Air Stations, Marine Gas Turbines (MGTs) Design, development and subsequent procurement of indigenous warship propulsion systems to reduce dependence on foreign vendors.

Transport & Helicopter Systems, Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer for Indian Air Force

For the Indian Air Force, the approval was granted for Transport & Helicopter Systems to enhance overall war-fighting capability, Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammer (GBMPJ) to provide effective jamming against adversary radars, DEFSAC System Defence Forces Secure Access Card system to replace paper-based identity cards, passes and permits with interoperable RFID-based smart cards.

Last year, the Defence Ministry approved a major round of military procurements worth around Rs 79,000 crore. For the Indian Army, the council sanctioned procurement of Loiter Munition Systems, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka system and the upgraded Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk II. The Loiter Munition will enable precision strikes on tactical targets, while the lightweight radars will strengthen detection of small and low-flying unmanned aerial systems. The enhanced range rockets will sharpen the Pinaka's accuracy for high-value targets and the improved drone detection system will secure critical assets in tactical zones and in the hinterland.

The Indian Navy received approval for Bollard Pull Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios Manpack and leasing of High Altitude Long Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. The BP Tugs will support ships and submarines during berthing and manoeuvring inside restricted waters. The HF SDR is expected to improve long-range secured communication during boarding and landing missions. The HALE RPAS will provide persistent surveillance and strengthen maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

For the Indian Air Force, the council cleared procurement of the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk II missiles, Full Mission Simulator and SPICE 1000 Long Range Guidance Kits. The automatic recording system will address safety gaps by generating high-definition all-weather recordings of take-offs and landings. The Astra Mk II missile will extend engagement range against adversary aircraft. The Full Mission Simulator for the Tejas fighter will improve pilot training in a safe and economical manner, while the SPICE 1000 kit will expand long-range precision strike options.

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