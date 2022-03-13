Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. CWC meeting LIVE updates: Members loyal to Gandhis may offer to quit
Live now

CWC meeting LIVE updates: Members loyal to Gandhis may offer to quit

The highest decision-making body of the Congress -- CWC is expected to meet around 4 p.m. to discuss the poll debacle in five states. The meeting comes in the wake of the G23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance the internal polls and had met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2022 11:44 IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, with Priyanka and
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

After a humiliating defeat in the five state elections, the big Sunday (today) Congress Working Committee meet could be a stormy one as resignations may pour in from the leaders who have been involved in election management. In the past, however, Sonia Gandhi had offered to quit but it was rejected by the CWC while the rebel group within the party wants change in the leadership and reforms within the setup. The rebel group is not ready to tackle this move of the party but after the poll debacle in 2019 Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi who was party president then, had quit and Sonia had to take over in August 2019. Speculations apart, the CWC may witness a stormy session. The CWC members loyal to the Gandhis may offer to quit. If Such things happen, the Congress has to choose a new leader and sources say that party may have to continue with the interim President and majority of the CWC members may suggest Priyanka Gandhi's name. The highest decision-making body of the Congress -- CWC is expected to meet around 4 p.m. to discuss the poll debacle in five states. The meeting comes in the wake of the G23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance the internal polls and had met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.

Latest India News

Live updates :CWC Meet

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 13, 2022 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congress lost in all 5 states assembly elections

    The Congress lost Punjab, a state under its control, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and could not put up a fight in three other states where it was hoping to form the government -- Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

  • Mar 13, 2022 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    G-23 met at Ghulam Azad's residence

    The meeting was held a day after party's drubbing in the Assembly elections held in five states. The Group-23 (G-23) leaders who met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence included Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma and Akhilesh Prasad Singh while some leaders joined virtually.

    There is simmering tension within the Congress after the poll debacle, and the G-23 leaders are reportedly miffed with the style of functioning of the party leadership.

  • Mar 13, 2022 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    G23 on Friday decided that there should be no delay in electing new party President

    The G23 leaders in the meeting on Friday discussed the issue that there should be no more delay in electing the new president of the party and an AICC session should be called in to discuss the poll debacle, sources said. Sources also said that it is necessary to fix the accountability for the poll debacle and urgent changes are required in the composition of the CWC. Sources said that the organisational polls were also discussed in the meeting at Azad's residence.

  • Mar 13, 2022 11:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congress chalks out strategy for second part of Budget session

    Ahead of the CWC meet today, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, K Suresh & Jairam Ramesh are gathered at 10, Janpath, for Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting, to chalk out strategy for second part of Budget session of Parliament commencing tomorrow.

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News