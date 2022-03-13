CWC meeting LIVE updates: Members loyal to Gandhis may offer to quit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi

After a humiliating defeat in the five state elections, the big Sunday (today) Congress Working Committee meet could be a stormy one as resignations may pour in from the leaders who have been involved in election management. In the past, however, Sonia Gandhi had offered to quit but it was rejected by the CWC while the rebel group within the party wants change in the leadership and reforms within the setup. The rebel group is not ready to tackle this move of the party but after the poll debacle in 2019 Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi who was party president then, had quit and Sonia had to take over in August 2019. Speculations apart, the CWC may witness a stormy session. The CWC members loyal to the Gandhis may offer to quit. If Such things happen, the Congress has to choose a new leader and sources say that party may have to continue with the interim President and majority of the CWC members may suggest Priyanka Gandhi's name. The highest decision-making body of the Congress -- CWC is expected to meet around 4 p.m. to discuss the poll debacle in five states. The meeting comes in the wake of the G23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance the internal polls and had met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.

