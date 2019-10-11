Curfew relaxed briefly in Rajasthan's Malpura

Friday, October 11, 2019
     
"The curfew was relaxed from 0830 to 1030 hrs. The situation in the town is under control," Malpura Circle Officer Jai Singh said on Friday.

Jaipur Published on: October 11, 2019 16:21 IST
 Curfew was relaxed for two hours on Friday in Malpura town of Rajasthan's Tonk district where it was imposed three days ago over communal tensions following pelting of stones at a Dussehra procession.

The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday and mobile internet services were also snapped to prevent rumour-mongering.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place Tuesday evening, he added.

Locals had staged a protest after stones were pelted at the procession. 

