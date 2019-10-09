Rajasthan: Curfew imposed, internet snapped in Tonk after clashes over Dussehra procession

Image Source : INDIA TV Clashes in Tonk during Dussehra celebrations

The effigy of Ravana was burnt early Wednesday in Tonk district of Rajasthan after Dussehra celebrations witnessed clashes between two communities on Tuesday. The celebrations were delayed after a group pelted stones after a heated argument between the two communities. Heavy police force has been deployed and curfew has been imposed in the area as the situation remains grim. The Internet connection in the area has also been snapped.

On Tuesday, the protesters refused to burn the effigy of Ravan and staged protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Till late night, the situation in Malpura showed no signs of improvement even as senior officials reached the town to pacify the protesters. Some shops were also torched during the clashes.

According to a report with the Times of India, GP (Ajmer Range) Sanjib Kumar Narzary said some people were taking out a Dussehra procession when they had a heated argument with a member of another community. The verbal spat took a violent turn as the two communities clashed with each other and pelted stones. Even as the police resorted to the use of force to disperse the agitators, the local leaders staged a protest outside the police station and demanded arrest of those who attacked the procession.

Meanwhile, additional RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) divisions were moved in from Ajmer and Jaipur.

