Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to take metro ride to attend Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel in the Delhi Metro to reach the venue for Ravan Dhahan in New Delhi's Dwarka, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, Modi is likely to travel in the Delhi Metro from Dwarka Sector-1 metro station to reach the venue in Dwarka Ram Leela ground for Ravan Dhahan.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the effigy of demon king Ravana is burnt to symbolize the triumph of good over evil.

Sri Ramleela Society has been regularly organising Dussehra in Dwarka.

Also Read: PM Modi formed OBC panel which earlier governments didn't do: Amit Shah

Also Read: Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

Watch | Delhi: PM Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations at DDA Ground in Dwarka