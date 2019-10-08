Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
PM Modi to take metro ride to attend Dussehra

According to sources, Modi is likely to travel in the Delhi Metro from Dwarka Sector-1 metro station to reach the venue in Dwarka Ram Leela ground for Ravan Dhahan.  

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 16:12 IST
PM Modi to take metro ride to attend Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel in the Delhi Metro to reach the venue for Ravan Dhahan in New Delhi's Dwarka, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, Modi is likely to travel in the Delhi Metro from Dwarka Sector-1 metro station to reach the venue in Dwarka Ram Leela ground for Ravan Dhahan.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the effigy of demon king Ravana is burnt to symbolize the triumph of good over evil.

Sri Ramleela Society has been regularly organising Dussehra in Dwarka.

