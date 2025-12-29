Trump holds second call with Putin in 24 hours, a day after speaking to Zelenskyy Confirming the interaction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," in a post on X.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke again with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after his in-person meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Miami to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest conversation marked the second call between Trump and Putin within a 24-hour period.

Confirming the interaction, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," in a post on X.

Security concerns raised during talks

According to RT News, the discussion also covered recent security developments. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said Trump was “shocked and outraged" over an alleged attack on the Russian president’s residence, an accusation that Ukraine has denied.

During the call, Trump reportedly commented, “Thank God we didn’t give Zelensky Tomahawk missiles." Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had indicated that Putin and Trump would speak again by phone “very soon,” setting the stage for the rapid follow-up conversation.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump had described an earlier call with Putin as “good and very productive.” Despite ongoing strikes, he maintained that Moscow was “serious” about pursuing peace.

“I really believe we’re, Mr. President, probably closer than far closer than ever before with both parties,” Trump said.

No breakthrough on territory

Trump said a potential agreement to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appeared closer than ever, though he acknowledged there was no clear progress on the contentious issue of territorial control following the latest round of talks. After his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said efforts to resolve the conflict had entered the “final stages,” while noting that no specific deadline had been set.

“I think we’re very, we’re in the final stages of talking, and we’re going to see. Otherwise, it’s going to go on for a long time,” he said.