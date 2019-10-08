Dussehra: India's tallest Ravana effigy in Chandigarh goes in flames

Image Source : TWITTER India's tallest Ravana effigy in Chandigarh

India's tallest Ravana effigy with a height of 221 feet, constructed here at an outlay of Rs 50 lakh, went up in flames on Tuesday to mark the Dussehra festival.

It was erected on city's outskirts in Dhanas.

Effigy maker Tejinder Chauhan said eco friendly crackers were used in the effigy.

The effigy, weighs 7,000 kg, has been crafted by a team of 40 workers for over six months.

Fifty quintals of metal and 500 bamboo sticks were used to make the effigy which held a 55-feet long sword weighing 2.5 quintals.

Elsewhere, effigies were burnt at Sectors 46, 17, 28, 34, 32, 40, 41, 27, 43 24 and 7 across the city.